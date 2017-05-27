LONDON — Tens of thousands of air travelers were delayed or stranded worldwide Saturday after British Airways suffered a system outage that forced it to suspend operations at its London hubs for several hours.

The airline has canceled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick until 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) as passengers reported long check-in lines that snaked outside the terminal doors.

The airline's phone systems and website were also down and many flights to London were also delayed or canceled.

There were long check-in lines at Heathrow's Terminal 5. Brent Hoberman / Twitter

It comes after a series of similar IT failures for the British flag carrier, which is part of a transatlantic joint venture with American Airlines. Earlier this month, the British Airways website was offline for many hours, while its new "FLY" check-in and flight management system has also suffered major outages.

"We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible," the airline told angry customers on Twitter.

The problems came on a particularly busy weekend in Britain, with a public holiday on Monday and many children starting school mid-term breaks.