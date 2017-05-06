The political movement of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said it has been hacked and internal information has been leaked, in a cyber-attack that some observers feared would be perpetrated ahead of the country's hugely consequential election.

En Marche! said Friday it "was the victim of a massive and coordinated piracy action this evening" and emails, accounting documents, contracts and other materials were disseminated on social media. It said part of the leak involves false documents.

"Those who are circulating these documents added false documents to many original documents in order to sow doubt and misinformation," the En Marche! movement said in the statement.

Macron is considered the frontrunner in the second round of the presidential election, where he faces far right populist Marine Le Pen. Voters head to the polls on Sunday.

A spokesman for France's Interior Ministry said he would have no comment, citing French rules that forbid any commentary liable to influence an election, and which took effect at midnight on Friday, Reuters reported.

Comments about the email dump began to appear on Friday evening just hours before the official ban on campaigning began. The ban is due to stay in place until the last polling stations close on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Fears that a cyber-attack would be carried out in an attempt to sway the election were heightened after the campaign said in April that it was targeted by hackers. At the time, spokesperson Laurence Haim said the campaign was the target of a "sophisticated" phishing attack, and the attack was "absolutely not successful."

French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron greets his supporters prior to his address during an election campaign rally in Arras, northern France on April 26, 2017. Thibault Camus / AP

Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting, Reuters reported. It wasn't clear if any of the documents were genuine.

The Associated Press reported that that shortly before midnight French time, someone on 4chan — a message board known for, among other things, elaborate hoaxes and political extremism — posted links to a large set of data purportedly taken from the campaign of Macron.

Hackers infamously targeted Democratic Party institutions in the United States presidential election, and sometimes embarrassing emails from Democratic National Committee officials were leaked. The email account of chairman of Hillary Clinton's campaign, John Podesta, was also hacked and emails were released.

The U.S. intelligence community has said it believes Russia was involved in a covert campaign to try and interfere with the U.S. election. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims.

The source of the cyber-attack that targeted En Marche! was not immediately clear.

En Marche! said the hack was "obviously a democratic destabilization, as it has already been seen in the United States during the last presidential campaign."

"The aim of the authors of this leak is obviously to harm the movement En Marche! just a few hours from the second round of the French presidential election," En Marche! said in the statement.

It said the documents "are all legal and reflect the normal functioning of a presidential campaign." It said the files were stolen several weeks ago.

On Friday night as the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, asked on Twitter; "Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?"

Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort, in a response on Twitter, called Philippot's tweet "vile."