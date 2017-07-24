LONDON — The parents of British baby Charlie Gard on Monday ended their legal fight for an experimental U.S. treatment that they hoped could improve his condition.

"For Charlie it is too late. The damage has been done," the family's lawyer Grant Armstrong said in court, explaining that the parents had made the decision following the latest medical reports and scans.

The decision to end their fight came as a surprise and on the same day that court proceedings were due to resume in the emotional case.

The judge had been expected to rule Tuesday on whether the family could pursue the treatment against the advice of doctors in the U.K. who argued that it would cause more suffering and not help him.

Charlie suffers from a rare genetic condition, an inherited mitochondrial disease generally referred to as MDDS, or mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. As a result, he is unable to move his arms or legs or breathe unaided.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Who Is Charlie Gard? 1:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/993446979702" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The child’s parents raised $1.8 million to bring him to the U.S.

Earlier this month, the court heard the testimony of Michio Hirano, a professor of neurology at Columbia University in New York City, who has said that there was a 10 percent chance of "clinically meaningful success" if the child was allowed to undergo the experimental treatment his parents are seeking.

The case has drawn international attention, with Pope Francis and President Donald Trump both expressing support for the family.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Pastor Involved in the Charlie Gard Campaign Condemns Doctor Death Threats 0:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1006991939803" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With passions running high on both sides, Great Ormond Street Hospital said over the weekend that their staff have been subjected to abuse and even death threats as a result of the high profile case.

"We fully understand that there is intense public interest, and that emotions run high," said Mary MacLeod, the chairman of Great Ormond Street Hospital in a statement.

"However, in recent weeks the GOSH community has been subjected to a shocking and disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance. Staff have received abuse both in the street and online. Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life's work is to care for sick children. Many of these messages are menacing, including death threats."

The parents said they have never condoned threats or abuse toward hospital staff.

"We are extremely upset by the backlash we have received after Great Ormond Street Hospital put out their statement," she said. "Like them we have been shocked by some of the public response to this case and agree with them that it is disgraceful that doctors have received death threats."