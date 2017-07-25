Charlie Gard’s Parents Want to Take Boy Home to Die

A High Court hearing in London has ended for the day without resolving the question of where critically ill baby Charlie Gard will spend his final hours.

Judge Nicholas Francis said Tuesday that the hearing would resume Wednesday and that he expects to issue a ruling later that day.

Charlie's parents want to take their son home to die. But the hospital where the child is now has raised concerns, saying there are many practical issues to be resolved and that home care would be difficult.

Great Ormond Street Hospital officials say the baby must be kept safe and free of excessive pain and allowed to die with dignity. The possibility of hospice care has been raised.

Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, on Monday dropped their months-long court fight to bring their son to the United States for experimental treatment after tests showed he has irreversible muscle damage.

The baby has a rare genetic condition and will die once his life support is removed.