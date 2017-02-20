A police officer was killed and 30 other people were injured during a blast in Colombia's capital on Sunday before a bullfighting event where protests had been expected, authorities and local media reported.

Bogotá Mayor Enrique Peñalosa described the explosion as a "criminal terrorist attack" and vowed to capture those behind it, although no additional details were immediately provided.

Authorities search for evidence Sunday at the site of an explosion in Bogota, Colombia. Arwa Gunja

The blast comes amid ongoing — and sometimes violent — protests over bullfighting in Bogotá. The sport was outlawed in 2012, but three years later the country's highest court ended the ban, calling bullfighting a cultural heritage.

The sport resumed last month to large protests and a police response that included pepper spray and tear gas, The Guardian reported.

A witness told NBC News that Sunday's blast, in the city's Macarena neighborhood, was strong enough to shatter glass on the 17th floor of a building across the street.

Reuters reported that most of the injured were police officers. In a Twitter post from a hospital, Peñalosa said four of them lost an eye.