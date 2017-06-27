Widespread Cyberattack Hits Major European Companies

A widespread cyberattack rippled across Europe on Tuesday, disrupting the computer systems of banks and major companies in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and elsewhere — and mirroring a crippling ransomware assault a month ago.

Merck & Co., an American pharmaceutical company, tweeted that its computer network "was compromised ... as part of the global hack."

U.S.-based food giant Mondelēz International also reported a "global IT outage."

The attack is being linked to ransomware known as Petya, which was previously advertised for sale on top-tier Russian criminal forums, according to research from New York City-based Flashpoint, a business risk intelligence firm.

"Initial reports indicate the outbreak is mainly in Ukraine and Russia, but there are other companies impacted outside of those countries," Flashpoint said, adding that the initial means of infection remains unknown but it has spread similarly to that of the worldwide "WannaCry" malware attack affecting about 300,000 computers in May.

Other security firms also said Petya or a modification of it was involved, although Kaspersky Lab, a Russian security software company, said its preliminary findings suggest new ransomware may be the culprit. Around 2,000 systems have been affected, Kaspersky said.

Europol, the European law enforcement agency, tweeted that it was aware of the ransomware threat and was working with various cyberunits to determine the "full nature of this attack."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said the scale of the ransomware campaign on his country was "unprecedented," but that "vital systems haven't been affected."

The National Bank of Ukraine warned financial institutions and related firms that they may experience difficulties in their operations. The bank said it was "confident" that the country's banking infrastructure is "securely protected from cyberattacks and any attempts to perform hacker attacks will be efficiently warded off."

The government's computer network went down as well, and Groysman posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen with an error message.

A message demanding money is seen on a monitor of a payment terminal at a branch of Ukraine's state-owned bank Oschadbank after Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyber attacks earlier in the day, in Kiev, Ukraine, June 27, 2017. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

A message on a cash machine for Ukraine's state-owned bank Oschadbank demanded $300 worth of Bitcoin — and taunted victims not to "waste your time" looking for another fix.

"If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted," the message read in English, according to an image taken by a Reuters photographer in Kiev.

"Perhaps you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but don't waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our encryption service."

The message then went on to say how to pay the ransom in Bitcoin.

Kiev's skyline Robert Wallis / Corbis via Getty Images file

The number of companies and agencies reportedly affected Tuesday was piling up fast as the electronic rampage appeared to be rapidly snowballing into a real-world crisis.

The cyberattack affected operations at the Chernobyl nuclear site in Ukraine, forcing some radiation checks to be carried out manually at the facility, which famously exploded in 1986.

Meanwhile, Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said it had been hit by a cyberattack.

In Germany, postal and logistics company Deutsche Post said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine had been disrupted.

Global shipping firm Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk in Copenhagen said it had suffered a computer system outage also caused by a cyberattack.

We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation. — Maersk (@Maersk) June 27, 2017

The latest disruptions follow the WannaCry malware attack that affected some 150 countries last month. In that case, computer users inadvertently downloaded malicious software via email known as the Wanna Decryptor, or WannaCry, locking the system and requiring a ransom be paid to hackers who could reopen it.

These malware attacks are especially hazardous because they can infect an entire network connected to the computer.

WannaCry was halted from spreading when a 22-year-old British security researcher named Marcus Hutchins created a so-called kill-switch that experts hailed as the decisive step in slowing its progress.

As of Tuesday, more than $120,000 had been paid by computer users affected by WannaCry, according to security company Elliptic.

Payments were also being made as part of this latest ransomware attack, but any organization that heeded strongly worded warnings in recent months from Microsoft Corp. to urgently install a security patch and take other protective measures appeared to be safeguarded.

Russia's Rosneft, one of the world's biggest producers of crude oil by volume, said that the company narrowly avoided a major crisis.

"The hacking attack could have led to serious consequences but neither the oil production nor the processing has been affected thanks to the fact that the company has switched to a reserve control system," the company said.

Russian metals giant Evraz said its IT systems had been affected as well, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

In Ukraine, Yevhen Dykhne, director of Boryspil International Airport, east of Kiev, said it had been hit by a cyberattack.

"In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible," Dykhne said on Facebook.