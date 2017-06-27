Widespread Cyberattack Hits Major European Companies

A widespread cyberattack rippled across Europe on Tuesday, disrupting the computer systems of banks and major companies in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and elsewhere, and potentially infecting them with a ransomware virus.

Merck & Co., an American pharmaceutical company, tweeted that its computer network "was compromised ... as part of the global hack."

U.S.-based food giant Mondelēz International also reported a "global IT outage."

The attack is being linked to ransomware known as Petya, which was previously advertised for sale on top-tier Russian criminal forums, according to global security firm and NBC News analyst Flashpoint Intelligence.

"Initial reports indicate the outbreak is mainly in Ukraine and Russia, but there are other companies impacted outside of those countries," Flashpoint said, adding that the initial means of infection remains unknown but it has spread similarly to the worldwide "WannaCry" malware attack in May that affected about 300,000 computers.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Hackers want to hold your data for ransom: Here's how to stop them 3:53 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/899367491901" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said the apparent ransomware campaign affecting his country was "unprecedented," but that "vital systems haven't been affected."

Related: Ransomware: Now a Billion Dollar a Year Crime and Growing

The National Bank of Ukraine warned financial institutions and related firms that they may experience difficulty in their operations. The bank said it was "confident" that the country's banking infrastructure is "securely protected from cyberattacks and any attempts to perform hacker attacks will be efficiently warded off."

The government's computer network went down as well, and Groysman posted a picture on Twitter of a computer screen with an error message.

A message demanding money is seen on a monitor of a payment terminal at a branch of Ukraine's state-owned bank Oschadbank after Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyber attacks earlier in the day, in Kiev, Ukraine, June 27, 2017. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

A message on a cash machine for Ukraine's state-owned bank Oschadbank demanded $300 worth of Bitcoin — and taunted victims not to "waste your time" looking for another fix.

"If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted," the message read in English, according to an image take by a Reuters photographer in Kiev.

"Perhaps you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but don't waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our encryption service."

The message then went on to say how to pay the ransom in Bitcoin.

Kiev's skyline Robert Wallis / Corbis via Getty Images file

A Moscow-based cyber security firm, Group-IB, said it appeared to be a coordinated attack simultaneously targeting Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said it had been hit by a cyberattack. In Germany, postal and logistics company Deutsche Post said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine have, in part, been disrupted.

In Copenhagen, global shipping firm Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it had suffered a computer system outage caused by a cyber attack, although it was not immediately clear if it was connected.

We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation. — Maersk (@Maersk) June 27, 2017

The latest disruptions follow the "WannaCry" malware attack that affected more than 70 countries. In that case, a computer user would inadvertently download malicious software via email known as the Wanna Decryptor, or WannaCry, locking the system and requiring a ransom be paid to hackers who could unlock it.

The number of companies and agencies reportedly affected by the ransomware campaign Tuesday was piling up fast, and the electronic rampage appeared to be rapidly snowballing into a real-world crisis.

Russia's Rosneft, one of the world's biggest producers of crude oil by volume, said that the company narrowly avoided major damage.

"The hacking attack could have led to serious consequences but neither the oil production nor the processing has been affected thanks to the fact that the company has switched to a reserve control system," the company said.

Related: ‘WannaCry’ Malware Attack Could Just Be Getting Started: Experts

There's very little information about what might be behind the disruption at each specific company, but cybersecurity experts rapidly zeroed in on a form of ransomware.

"A massive ransomware campaign is currently unfolding worldwide," said Romanian cybersecurity company Bitdefender.

Russian metals giant Evraz said its IT systems had been affected too, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

In Ukraine, Yevhen Dykhne, director of Boryspil Airport, said it had been hit by a cyberattack.

"In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible," Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.