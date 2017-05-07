The Czech Interior Ministry says that police are taking steps to ensure the security of a Girl Scout after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group went viral.

The ministry's Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats says the move was prompted by threats against 16-year-old student Lucie Myslikova that appeared on Facebook. No details were given.

In this picture taken in Brno, Czech Republic, May 1, 2017, 16-year-old Lucie Myslikova talks to a protester at a right wing demonstration. Vladimir Cicmanec / AP

The teenager was among about 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the country's second-largest city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing up to one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party.

Pavla Velickinova, a spokeswoman for the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Washington, D.C., told NBC News Sunday that police handled threats to Myslikova immediately after they appeared and are now dealing directly with the girl.

"The most important thing really is that the police took [the threats] seriously from the very first moment," Velickinova said.

Myslikova said on Sunday that she was worried by the threats of violence and appreciated the move taken by police.

Czech Girl Scout Lucie Myslikova poses for a photo in Prague Friday May 5, 2017, after she became notorious because of a news photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group. Jan Gebert / AP

Myslikova's scout organization, Junák český skaut, said it did not have any details on the threats, but pointed to Czech media reports that a Facebook page was allegedly created titled "I support public lynching of the Girl Scout Lucie Myslikova."

Lukas Neuheisl, a spokesperson for the organization, said the group received a Facebook message physically threatening all of their scouts after the photo of Myslikova went viral.

"Information about [Myslikova], such as the school she attends and her Scout Troop, are public," Neuheisl said. "So I think these concerns [about her safety] are legitimate."