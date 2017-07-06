WARSAW, Poland — President Donald Trump promised Thursday to “confront very strongly” the issue of North Korea’s “very, very bad behavior” in test-launching missiles.

“I have some pretty severe things that we’re thinking about,” he told reporters in Poland, where he was making an official visit ahead of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

North Korea test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in its weapons program and an escalation of a nuclear standoff with the U.S.

“I think we’ll just take a look at what happens over the coming weeks and months. It’s a shame that they’re behaving this way,” Trump said during his first overseas press conference. “Something will have to be done.”

Trump added: “I don’t draw red lines,” repeating his criticism of President Barack Obama’s stance over Syria and chemical weapons.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

The president's comments comments came ahead of a planned address to the Polish people in Krasinski Square Thursday, in which Trump declared the West’s survival “the fundamental question of our time” and lashed out at “the steady creep of government bureaucracy” that he says “drains the vitality and wealth of the people.”

"Defense of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail," the president was expected to say, according to excerpts released ahead of his remarks. "The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive."

Hours before Trump was due to speak, thousands lined the square to secure a vantage point. U.S. and Polish flags were visible, with some people wearing "Make America Great Again" caps.

Seating banks were full, including an area set aside for Polish and U.S. uniformed military members. Also in the crowd were 10 World War II veterans who were part of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against German occupation — a struggle commemorated by a monument near to Trump’s podium.

Crowds gather at Warsaw's Krasinski Square. Pawel Supernak / EPA

At the news conference, Trump praised Poland as "one of the few nations that meets its financial obligations" to NATO, saying money was "pouring in" to the alliance since his complaint that some leaders were not spending enough on shared defense.

He said the "world will be a safer place" thanks to cooperation between Washington and Warsaw in response to Russia's "destabilizing behavior."

“Poland becomes," a senior White House official told reporters ahead of the address, "in many respects, a symbol and a metaphor for the sacrifices required to preserve a civilization."

Asked to unequivocally call out Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, Trump reiterated that "other countries" could also be to blame.

"Nobody really knows for sure," he said, just one day before a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This has been "happening a long time," Trump said without elaborating, immediately pivoting to attacking Obama for not responding to intelligence reports before Election Day suggesting interference.

"Why did he do nothing about it?" Trump wondered before answering his own question: “The reason is he thought Hillary was going to win.”

White House officials have not said whether Trump plans to bring up Russia's role in the 2016 election during his meeting with Putin.

Trump also took another opportunity to rail against the media, saying CNN has “been fake news for a long time…covering me in a very dishonest way.”

He said “NBC is equally as bad, despite the fact that I made them a fortune with 'The Apprentice' but they forgot that,” adding that he wanted America to have an “honest, beautiful…free but honest press. We don’t want fake news.”

Earlier, Trump held talks with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Warsaw’s Royal Castle, and shook hands with the leader in front of cameras.

Alastair Jamieson reported from London.