A bomb exploded in a church packed with Palm Sunday worshipers north of the Egyptian capital, killing at least 26 people and wounding 71 others, according to Health Ministry officials.

The attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was the latest in a series of assaults on Egypt's Christian minority, which makes up around 10 percent of the population and has been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists.

No one immediately claimed the attack, which came a week before Easter.

The Nile Delta town of Tanta where the bomb exploded on Sunday. Google Maps

Local TV showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

Pope Francis, who is due to travel to Egypt later in April, condemned the killings and appealed to terrorists, arms manufacturers and traffickers to stop.

Grand Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, head of Egypt's Al-Azhar — the leading center of learning in Sunni Islam — also condemned the violence, calling it a "despicable terrorist bombing that targeted the lives of innocents," AP reported.

A local ISIS affiliate claimed a suicide bombing at a church in Cairo in December that killed around 30 people, mostly women, as well as a string of killings in the restive Sinai Peninsula that caused hundreds of Christians to flee to safer areas of the country.

Egypt has struggled to combat a wave of Islamic militancy since the 2013 military overthrow of an elected Islamist president.