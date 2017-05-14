PARIS — Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as President of France Sunday, becoming the country's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte.

The 39-year-old former investment banker was handed the keys to the country and the nuclear codes by outgoing President Francois Hollande in an inauguration ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

The outgoing president greeted his successor in the courtyard of the Elysee, in front of a sea of journalists and military personnel.

The two were then scheduled to meet in the president's office to discuss the most sensitive issues facing the country, before Hollande's departure.

Macron was then sworn in as president of the republic and addressed around 300 guests, officials and family members including his wife, Brigitte Macron, 64.

The independent centrist, won a resounding victory last week against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become the eighth president of France's fifth republic.

The political newcomer has never before held elected office and only formed his political movement a year ago.

French newly elected President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by his predecessor Francois Hollande as he arrives at the Elysee presidential Palace for the handover and inauguration ceremonies on Sunday in Paris, France. PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP - Getty Images

Security was tight across the city for inauguration day with parts of the city closed to traffic.

The ceremony at the Elysee will be followed by an inspection of troops and a 21-gun salute.

Macron will then visit the Arc de Triomphe, to pay his respects at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before heading to Paris City Hall for a third and final ceremony.

France has been under a state of emergency since terror attacks in 2015 and remains on a high alert.

Brigitte Macron arrives to attend the handover ceremony between her husband, French President-elect Emmanuel Macron, and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / Reuters

In the days before the first-round of voting in April, a gunman ambushed three Parisian police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one and wounding two others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting and President Hollande said it was likely a terrorist attack.

The weeks following the inauguration ceremony will be tough as the new president prepares for June's parliamentary elections, which have been dubbed the third round of the presidential vote.

Macron's movement, renamed after his victory as "Republique En Marche!," will try to win a majority to ensure he can push through legislation.

It will be Macron's first test as president, as his new party currently holds no parliamentary seats.