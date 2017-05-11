The Eurovision Song Contest — the beloved kitsch extravaganza that's a cross between "American Idol" and the Super Bowl — reaches its conclusion Saturday night, and while Jana Burceska won't be there, she's already won it.

Burceska, 23, Macedonia's entry in the annual Europe-wide music competition, was eliminated Thursday in voting for the final on Saturday night, along with acts from seven other countries, including record seven-time winner Ireland.

Jana Burceska marriage proposal. EBU

But as millions watched on TV, Burceska stole the show when her boyfriend proposed — and she said yes. She'd already revealed on that show that she's pregnant, and no one could talk about anything else.

She does! Jana Burceska's boyfriend just asked her to marry him on live TV! #ESC2017 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/NXeun3XkxG — wiwibloggs (@wiwibloggs) May 11, 2017

She won't dance alone! Jana, Macedonia's entry this year, gets proposed in #Eurovision! ?? pic.twitter.com/LCannWrAOm — PopTalk Magazine (@PopTalkMag) May 11, 2017

It was the second of two semifinal rounds this week, and after it was over, acts from 26 countries remained for Saturday's final: the 20 semifinal survivors, the so-called Big Five automatic finalists (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and the host country, Ukraine.

Jana Burceska of Macedonia performs 'Dance Alone' during the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday night. Sergei Supinsky / AFP - Getty Images

While the contest has been running for almost 60 years, few of its winning performers have gone on to become stars — the notable exceptions are ABBA, which won for Sweden in 1974, and Céline Dion, who won in 1988 for Switzerland.

But the contest still dominates European culture during what's come to be known as Eurovision Week. Newspapers, websites and social media closely scrutinize not just the contending songs, but also the performers' backgrounds, likes and dislikes, and — especially — fashion choices.

Freddy delighted his style is back in fashion #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/b8rkU5GhZ0 — Amy (@AmyMolloy9) May 11, 2017

I've seen some dreadful outfits in my life, & worn some disasters of fashion myself' but these? These I have no words for #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/ZzSPOfDzu0 — Jacques (@jay_been) May 11, 2017

The final will be telecast across Europe at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday. Eurovision, the European Broadcasting Union channel that runs the contest, said viewers elsewhere can watch the final live on its YouTube channel.

Bookies generally made Italy's Francesco Gabbani the betting favorite Thursday night.