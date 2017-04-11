Multiple explosions went off near a bus carrying a German soccer team in Dortmund Tuesday evening, injuring a player ahead of a quarterfinal match, authorities and the team said.

Three blasts went off near the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead at around 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m.ET) on Tuesday, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco, police in Dortmund told NBC News. The team said on Twitter that the blasts had gone off while the bus was at the team's hotel.

Police in Dortmund said they were working under the presumption that the incident was "an attack with serious explosives." They said they believe the explosives could have been hidden in a hedge near a parking lot.

One person on the bus was injured and the windows on the bus were wholly or partially damaged, police said, adding they had no indication yet of what caused the explosions.

The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before the game on April 11. Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Borussia Dortmund tweeted that team member Marc Bartra had been injured in the blast and was taken to a hospital. They did not reveal the nature of his injuries.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke later said Bartra was injured in the arm and hand, "but nothing life threatening," according to the Associated Press.

The first-leg of the match was postponed and was rescheduled to take place on Wednesday evening. Tickets for the game remained valid, the team said on Twitter.

The AP reported that a spokesperson at the already crowded stadium told fans of the match's cancellation, saying "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium."

Borussia Dortmund said on Twitter that they recommended people to stay inside the stadium and "remain clam to ensure an orderly departure."

The team also thanked their supporters for their understanding: