LONDON — A massive fire destroyed part of London's famed Camden Market early Monday after a blaze broke out just before midnight, the London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire at the popular tourist attraction was unknown and there were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

The fire damaged the first, second and third floors and the roof of the building in north London which contained a number of businesses, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday morning.

A firefighter tackles a fire at Camden Market in north London on July 10. Hannah McKay / Reuters

"Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighboring buildings," said London Fire Brigade Station Manager David Reid from the scene of the fire.

The incident comes a month after a blaze in the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment block killed at least 80 people, putting fire safety in the capital in the spotlight.

Camden Market, which is home to more than 1,000 shops, stalls, bars and cafes, suffered a fire in 2008 when storage areas and shops in the locality were set ablaze and adjoining houses were damaged. A major part of the market had to close for several months.