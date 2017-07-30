Fire at ‘Tomorrowland’ Festival in Barcelona Forces 22,000 to Evacuate

More than 22,000 people were evacuated from an electronic music festival in Barcelona Saturday night after a huge fire broke out on one of the stages during a sequence of the show involving fireworks, emergency services said.

They said nobody one was injured.

Smoke rises from the stage at the Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival. SOCIAL MEDIA / Reuters

Footage circulated on social media showed big flames leaping from the stage, creating big plumes of black smoke in front of a crowd.

The festival, known as "Tomorrowland", was taking place just north of Barcelona, in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, the first time it has been held in Spain.

The festival has previously been held in Belgium.