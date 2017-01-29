Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Fishermen On the Greek Island of Lesbos Who Saved Thousands of Refugees Receive Gesture of Kindness 2:04 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/865073219613" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

SKALA SIKAMIAS, Greece — The fishermen who voluntarily rescue migrants from the Mediterranean Sea have been left unable to help or work after freezing weather wrecked their boats.

In the small Greek village of Skala Sikamias on the island of Lesbos, fishermen Kostas Pideris and Thanasis Marmarinos examined their vessels on dry land, propped on wood slats next to the harbor.

“ My heart stopped. I was the living dead”

With just 150 inhabitants, the village has been at the forefront of Europe's migrant crisis. Thousands, including many fleeing war-torn Syria, have lost their lives crossing the sea.

"I had 17 people on this boat at one time," Marmarinos said. "All children." The 63-year-old fisherman has made a living from his catch in the Aegean Sea for 50 years.

But at the height of the refugee crisis in Sept. 2015, he and the rest of the village fishermen gave up work to spend months saving families from the rough, cold waters, many of them seeking safety from the bombs falling on Syria.

Volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dingy as they arrive at the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. Petros Giannakouris / AP

"Mothers, pregnant women, children," Marmarinos recalled. "So many children, all in the waters, wet, in a horrible situation."

Pideris, 40, says the fishermen risked their own lives, "because it was the humane thing to do."

He said refugees and migrants "would fall overboard, they didn't know how to navigate, boats were left adrift, they'd lose their engines, they'd break apart and the sea would fill with people."

But today, it's Pideris and Marmarinos who need help after a record winter storm on January 9 dropped nearly two feet of snow in their village.The boat canopies couldn't take the weight and capsized while tied up in the harbor.

Pideris said he was in shock, "I've been in danger at sea, fishing and helping refugees, and my boat sinks in the safety of the harbor. My brain stopped. My heart stopped. I was the living dead."

The boat is the sole source of income for Pideris and Marmarinos. Both vessels sat in the corrosive sea water for three days, until the roads cleared enough to bring in a crane. The electronics and engines on both vessels were destroyed.

The mayor of Lesbos says money from a humanitarian award, the Olof Palme prize, given to the islanders for embracing refugees will go toward the cost of repairs, estimated in the thousands.

Marmarinos says he's proud "because I offered help and I see it's coming back to me….even if no one helped I'd still be proud and if it happens again, I'd do the same," he says.

Marmarinos and Pideris hope to be fishing again by early February.