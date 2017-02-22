LISBON, Portugal — A former CIA agent will be handed over to Italy in the coming days to serve a four-year prison sentence after being convicted of involvement in a U.S. program that kidnapped suspects for interrogation, a lawyer said Tuesday.

Sabrina De Sousa, 61, was among 26 Americans convicted of kidnapping suspect cleric Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas, also known as Abu Omar, from a Milan street on Feb. 17, 2003. She denied involvement in the abduction.

The U.S. rendition program, under which terror suspects were kidnapped and transferred to centers where they were interrogated and tortured, was part of the anti-terrorism strategy of the Bush administration following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Former President Barack Obama ended the program years later.

Sabrina de Sousa in 2012. Nikki Kahn / The Washington Post/Getty Images

De Sousa spent the night in a women's prison near Lisbon Monday after a Portuguese court ordered police to extradite her, her Portuguese lawyer, Manuel Magalhaes e Silva, told the Associated Press in an interview.

He said she was detained after a two-year fight against extradition and would be put on a plane once formalities between Portuguese and Italian police were finished.

The U.S. government expressed concern with De Sousa's treatment.

"We are deeply disappointed in her conviction and sentence," acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement. "This is a matter that U.S. officials have been following closely. We have asked our European counterparts what their next steps may be, but we are not in a position to detail those discussions."

Cleric Osama Hassan Mustafa Nasr, who is also known as Abu Omar. Amr Nabil / AP

De Sousa lost several appeals against extradition since her arrest at Lisbon Airport in October 2015 on a European warrant. She had argued she was never officially informed of the Italian court conviction and couldn't use confidential U.S. government information to defend herself.

Once in Italy, De Sousa is expected to be taken to a women's prison in Milan, but her Italian lawyer Dario Bolognesi said he would immediately appeal to the Milan court to defer her imprisonment pending a decision on her years-long request for clemency. Other Americans convicted in the case have received clemency from the Italian president.

De Sousa, who was born in India and holds both U.S. and Portuguese passports, has said she had been living in Portugal and intended to settle there.

She was on her way to visit her elderly mother in India with a roundtrip ticket when she was detained.