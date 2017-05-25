An explosive device injured former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in Athens on Thursday, NBC News has confirmed.

Police said that Papademos, his unidentified driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital after a bomb exploded inside the former prime minister's car. They did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The three were inside a Bank of Greece-owned Mercedes driving through central Athens when the bomb went off.

A police officer near the scene where former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was wounded in an explosion in Athens on May 25. Yorgos Karahalis / AP

According to Reuters, Athens police said that the explosion came from a letter in the former Greek leader's possession. An explosive device was tucked inside the envelope.

The attack is reminiscent of the March detection of eight parcel bombs, which were sent to European Union finance officials, as well as to the Paris IMF office and the German Finance Ministry. All targets were economy-based and some were claimed by Greek anarchist terrorist organizations.

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in 2012. Louis Gouliamaki / AFP - Getty Images

Papademos was not sworn in after an election, but because of a major political shakeup due to the country's financial crisis. He was appointed through an agreement made between major political parties and supported by the majority of the parliament. He became a symbol of the austerity movement in Greece and served as prime minister from November 2011 to until May 2012.

He had previously served as vice president of the European Central Bank and as governor of the Bank of Greece.

Greece has long combated a financial crisis, owing billions of dollars to its creditors and sparking violent protests by its citizens. The European Union has worked with the country over the past few years to ensure that is able to maintain its membership.