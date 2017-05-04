Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

French Election: Obama Throws His Weight Behind Emmanuel Macron

by F. Brinley Bruton

advertisement

Barack Obama waded into the French presidential race Thursday, releasing a video expressing his support for Emmanuel Macron — a centrist who is battling far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.

"The success of France matters to the entire world," the former president said in a video posted online and tweeted by the Macron's campaign. The candidate "appeals to people's hopes and not their fears," Obama added.

Macron, an ex-investment banker, economy minister and advocate of a free market is up against Le Pen, a strident "French-first," anti-globalization campaign.

The race is broadly seen as a litmus test for the strength of liberal values in the face of populist, economic protectionist movements such as Le Pen's National Front.

'Vive la France': Obama Endorses Macron for French President 1:13

Obama added: "I know that you face many challenges and I want all my friends in France to know how much I am rooting for your success. Because of how important this election is I also want you to know that I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward."

Related: A Quiet Army of Women Backs Marine Le Pen

Le Pen's anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim message has found fertile ground in France, where Islamist militant attacks have killed more than 230 people over two years and plunged the country into a long-term state of emergency.

Macron, a former banker at Rothschild, has tried to counter her message by calling calling for France to focus on benefiting from globalization.

Voters head to the polls on Sunday.

FROM APRIL 20: Mass Immigration Is a Tragedy for France, Le Pen Says 1:00
F. Brinley Bruton
F. Brinley Bruton
Topics World, Barack Obama, Europe, Politics News
First Published
Next Story Buckingham Palace: Queen's Husband Prince Philip to Retire From Royal Duties
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement