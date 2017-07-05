While Emmanuel Macron's visit to a nuclear submarine Tuesday may have been a standard part of presidential duties, his entrance was quite dramatic.

In the photo tweeted by the president's account, Macron, 39, the youngest French president since Napoleon Bonaparte, dangles from a wire as he is lowered from a helicopter to the deck of "Le Terrible."

Macron speaks to the captain and crew of the submarine from the operations center of the vessel. Fred Tanneau / Pool via Reuters

Macron, a centrist, won the French presidential election in May over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron, who had never before held elected office, was handed the keys to the country and the nuclear codes by predecessor Francois Hollande.

The submarine "Le Terrible" at sea. Fred Tanneau / Pool via Reuters

