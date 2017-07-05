While Emmanuel Macron's visit to a nuclear submarine Tuesday may have been a standard part of presidential duties, his entrance was quite dramatic.
In the photo tweeted by the president's account, Macron, 39, the youngest French president since Napoleon Bonaparte, dangles from a wire as he is lowered from a helicopter to the deck of "Le Terrible."
Macron, a centrist, won the French presidential election in May over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron, who had never before held elected office, was handed the keys to the country and the nuclear codes by predecessor Francois Hollande.