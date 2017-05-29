LONDON — A great white shark jumped inside a 73-year-old fisherman's boat — and he lived to tell the tale with little more than a skinned arm.

The shark that landed in Terry Selwood's boat. Marine Rescue NSW

Australian Terry Selwood was fishing in calm waters in the same spot he's been dropping a line for the last 50 years when the nearly 9-foot long, 440-pound shark leaped into his vessel on Saturday.

"I just caught a blur coming in the corner of me eye … and this thing hit me in the forearm, spun me round and knocked me off me feet," Selwood told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation in a phone interview.

He explained how he scrambled to safety as the shark was "thrashing around madly."

The shark in Terry Selway's boat. Marine Rescue NSW

When Selwood looked down, he said to himself: "There's a shark in me boat!"

Selwood said he initially thought the shark had broken his arm, but it had actually just badly scraped his skin — leaving him bleeding.

He said the coast guard officers didn't believe his story until they saw it with their own eyes.

"Oh my God, look at that! There's a shark in your boat!" he quoted them as saying.

Despite his close encounter, Selwood said he's eager to get back out on the water.

"I think next time I might find a crocodile to wrestle, just to stay in the limelight," he joked.