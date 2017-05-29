LONDON — A great white shark jumped inside a 73-year-old fisherman's boat — and he lived to tell the tale with little more than a skinned arm.
Australian Terry Selwood was fishing in calm waters in the same spot he's been dropping a line for the last 50 years when the nearly 9-foot long, 440-pound shark leaped into his vessel on Saturday.
"I just caught a blur coming in the corner of me eye … and this thing hit me in the forearm, spun me round and knocked me off me feet," Selwood told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation in a phone interview.
He explained how he scrambled to safety as the shark was "thrashing around madly."
When Selwood looked down, he said to himself: "There's a shark in me boat!"
Selwood said he initially thought the shark had broken his arm, but it had actually just badly scraped his skin — leaving him bleeding.
He said the coast guard officers didn't believe his story until they saw it with their own eyes.
"Oh my God, look at that! There's a shark in your boat!" he quoted them as saying.
Despite his close encounter, Selwood said he's eager to get back out on the water.
"I think next time I might find a crocodile to wrestle, just to stay in the limelight," he joked.