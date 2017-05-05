Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

Greenpeace Activists Unfurl Anti-Le Pen Banner on Eiffel Tower in Paris

by Saphora Smith

advertisement

A giant yellow banner was unfurled on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as activists protested French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Unveiled by Greenpeace, it was emblazoned with the French republican slogan "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" as well as the word "Resist."

Greenpeace Activists Hang Giant Anti-Le Pen Banner From Eiffel Tower 0:47

A photo posted by the official Greenpeace France Twitter account showed climbers scaling the iron structure along with the message: "Let's not let the National Front put our values in danger."

"Marine Le Pen doesn't respect liberty, doesn't push for equality for all and she doesn't show any fraternity for those who need it. So this is our way of reminding everybody they all need to mobilize against the National Front, to defend these values and to go and vote on Sunday," Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace in France, told local television.

The move came just 48 hours before the second and final round of the French presidential race and on the final day of campaigning.

Le Pen will face centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in an unprecedented runoff in which neither of the remaining candidates come from France's two established parties.

Obama weighs in on high-stakes French election 2:11

Macron is currently tipped to win with 62 percent of the vote, while Le Pen is behind on 38 percent, according to French polling institute Elabe.

Greenpeace unveiled a similar banner near the White House earlier this year following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Saphora Smith
Topics World, Europe
First Published
Next Story Indonesia: About 200 Still at Large 2 Days After Jail Break
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement