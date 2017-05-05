A giant yellow banner was unfurled on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as activists protested French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Unveiled by Greenpeace, it was emblazoned with the French republican slogan "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" as well as the word "Resist."

A photo posted by the official Greenpeace France Twitter account showed climbers scaling the iron structure along with the message: "Let's not let the National Front put our values in danger."

"Marine Le Pen doesn't respect liberty, doesn't push for equality for all and she doesn't show any fraternity for those who need it. So this is our way of reminding everybody they all need to mobilize against the National Front, to defend these values and to go and vote on Sunday," Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace in France, told local television.

The move came just 48 hours before the second and final round of the French presidential race and on the final day of campaigning.

Le Pen will face centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in an unprecedented runoff in which neither of the remaining candidates come from France's two established parties.

Macron is currently tipped to win with 62 percent of the vote, while Le Pen is behind on 38 percent, according to French polling institute Elabe.

Greenpeace unveiled a similar banner near the White House earlier this year following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.