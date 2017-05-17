JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Gunmen stormed the offices of a state television station in Afghanistan's eastern province Wednesday, setting off clashes that wounded at least 14 people and left at least one attacker killed.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attack in in Jalalabad began with an explosion, followed by a gun battle with Afghan security forces.

Afghan soldiers capture a suspected militant after the Jalalabad attack. GHULAMULLAH HABIBI / EPA

Inhamullah Miakhial, a spokesman for the provincial hospital in Nangarhar, said it has received 14 wounded people.

Pashtun Khan, an officer in the Nangarhar police chief's office, confirmed the battle was underway near the state-run radio and television building, saying at least one attacker had been shot and killed.

The state media building is close to the governor's compound and a police station.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Both the Taliban and an ISIS affiliate are active in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.