Five gunmen stormed the regional offices of Afghanistan's state-run TV channel Wednesday, officials said.

Afghan soldiers capture a suspected militant after the Jalalabad attack. GHULAMULLAH HABIBI / EPA

Militants attacked the offices of RTA in Jalalabad, regional government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told NBC News. Four were killed but one was captured alive, he said.

Two others were killed in the attack and another 14 people were wounded, according to Khogyani.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attack began with an explosion, followed by a gunbattle with security forces.

The state media building is close to the governor's compound and a police station.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Both the Taliban and an ISIS affiliate are active in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.

However, the Taliban denied any involvement.