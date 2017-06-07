LONDON — Gunmen opened fire inside Iran's parliament building while several people were wounded in a separate attack at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, local media reported Wednesday.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (center) arrives in Tehran, Iran, after spending 14 years in exile on Feb. 1, 1979. He died a decade later. AP Photo, File

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said four people were injured in the Parliament attack. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm the report.

Citing a journalist at the scene, Tasnim added that "lawmakers have been locked in the Parliament’s hall."

The agency reported that two of the attackers were armed with AK-47s while a third carried a handgun.

In a separate incident, shots were fired at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.