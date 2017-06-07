LONDON — Gunmen opened fire inside Iran's parliament building while several people were wounded in a separate attack at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, local media reported Wednesday.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said four people were injured in the Parliament attack. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm the report.
Citing a journalist at the scene, Tasnim added that "lawmakers have been locked in the Parliament’s hall."
The agency reported that two of the attackers were armed with AK-47s while a third carried a handgun.
In a separate incident, shots were fired at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.