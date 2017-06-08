LONDON — Iran's foreign minister rejected Donald Trump's condolences Thursday after a pair of ISIS-claimed attacks in Tehran, calling the president's words "repugnant."

Trump said he prayed for the victims of the twin attacks targeting Iran's parliament and a key shrine, but added that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter, describing the White House statement as "repugnant."

He added that the "Iranian people reject such U.S. claims of friendship."

Trump’s comments were at odds with conciliatory comments made hours earlier by the State Department.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Atta Kenare / AFP/Getty Images, file

The U.S. offered its thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following the attacks, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world," she added.

That statement of solidarity with the victims was notable because of the deep distrust between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984.

The two countries don't maintain diplomatic relations, and the Trump administration has emphasized the need to counter Iran's influence.

Despite the attacks, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday pushed ahead a bill that would impose a new set of sanctions against Iran.