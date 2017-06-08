Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

Iran’s Zarif Says Trump Comments on Deadly Attacks Are ‘Repugnant’

by Rachel Elbaum

advertisement

LONDON — Iran's foreign minister rejected Donald Trump's condolences Thursday after a pair of ISIS-claimed attacks in Tehran, calling the president's words "repugnant."

Trump said he prayed for the victims of the twin attacks targeting Iran's parliament and a key shrine, but added that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Twin Terror Attacks Hit Tehran, Killing At Least 12 1:30

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter, describing the White House statement as "repugnant."

He added that the "Iranian people reject such U.S. claims of friendship."

Trump’s comments were at odds with conciliatory comments made hours earlier by the State Department.

Image: Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Atta Kenare / AFP/Getty Images, file

The U.S. offered its thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following the attacks, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world," she added.

That statement of solidarity with the victims was notable because of the deep distrust between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984.

The two countries don't maintain diplomatic relations, and the Trump administration has emphasized the need to counter Iran's influence.

Despite the attacks, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday pushed ahead a bill that would impose a new set of sanctions against Iran.

Rachel Elbaum
Contributor Associated Press
Topics Donald Trump, Mideast, Politics News, White House, World
First Published
Next Story U.K. Election 2017: Exit Polls Show Potential Hung Parliament, No Party Has Enough Seats
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement