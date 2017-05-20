TEHRAN — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani won reelection in a landslide Saturday, decisively defeating his hardline opponent Ebrahim Raisi.

An Iranian woman walks past portraits of President Hassan Rouhani outside his campaign headquarters in Tehran on Saturday. BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP - Getty Images

State television congratulated the moderate cleric, who led with 58.6 percent of the vote. That compared with 39.8 percent for his main challenger Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative judge who was widely backed by religious conservatives and supports a strict enforcement of Shariah law.

Rouhani has slowly expanded social freedoms since taking office in 2013, and actively courted the support of young, urban and female voters.

Related: Iranian Women Fear Gains Will Be Lost at the Ballot Box

Early in the campaign, the 68-year-old incumbent posted a photo on Instagram showing himself out on a snowy hike, stopping to pose for a photo with two young women — both of whom had their hijabs, or headscarfs, pushed much further back then would be considered proper by hardliners.

While the president's powers are curtailed by those of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who outranks him, the scale of the victory boosts his pro-reform camp.

While his reelection will help safeguard the pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement curtailing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international sanctions, Rouhani will have to navigate a difficult relationship with the U.S., which helped lead the talks.

Related: Economy Is Focus as Rouhani Faces Raisi

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the nuclear pact as "one of the worst deals ever signed." Still, his administration re-authorized waivers from sanctions this week.

Also on Saturday, Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia to much fanfare. The Saudis are Iran's biggest rivals, blaming Tehran for fomenting unrest and war in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and are vehemently opposed to the nuclear deal.

More than 56 million people were eligible to vote at over 63,000 polling places across the country.