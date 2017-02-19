Iraq's prime minister on Sunday announced an offensive to seize control of western Mosul from the terror group ISIS.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on state television Sunday morning that the new push has begun. Hours earlier, Iraq's military said planes dropped leaflets into the area, urging those who joined ISIS to surrender, and warning that the military would move into the western coast of the city, which straddles the Tigris River.

"I announce today the start of military offensive to liberate the western coast of Mosul," al-Abadi said. He added, "our mission is to liberate people before land."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed JAN. 27: Iraqi Forces Raise Flag in Celebration in Mosul 0:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/864659523859" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ISIS seized control of the northern city in 2014, and Iraqi forces entered the city for the first time since then in November. Mosul has been called ISIS' capital in Iraq, although its stronghold is in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Related: Discarded ISIS Receipts Offer Glimpse into Life in Mosul

The Iraqi military, backed by the U.S. and other Western allies, have effectively surrounded the city. There are an estimated 750,000 civilians in the western section of the city, according to the United Nations and other groups.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed FROM JAN. 13: Battle to Oust ISIS Fighters from Mosul University 0:44 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/854158915600" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Saturday that the situation for civilians trapped there is dire, as a road to Syria has been cut off and food and fuel supplies have dwindled.

"People, right now, are in trouble. We are hearing reports of parents struggling to feed their children and to heat their homes," Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement.

Related: Mosul Bridges Are Key to Liberating ISIS Stronghold

The agency was readying to prepare to distribute supplies, warning that tens of thousands of people may flee or be forced to leave the city during the military campaign.

"We don't know what will happen during the military campaign but we have to be ready for all scenarios. Tens of thousands of people may flee or be forced to leave the city. Hundreds of thousands of civilians might be trapped — maybe for weeks, maybe for months," Grande said.