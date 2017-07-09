BAGHDAD — Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over ISIS in the city, his office said.

Small pockets of fighting were still ongoing near the Tigris river, but the militants are expected to be defeated, a spokesman told NBC News.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, center, shakes hands with army officers upon his arrival in Mosul to declare victory over ISIS in the city on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office / AFP - Getty Images

A picture of his arrival was posted on his official Twitter feed.

"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory," said a statement from his office.

But while the battle against ISIS in the city was drawing to an end, the struggle for Iraq's future is far from over amid ethnic and sectarian fractures that have plagued the country for more than a decade.

This is a developing story.