TEL AVIV — Israel held its breath Wednesday for the verdict in the trial of a young soldier accused of fatally shooting a wounded and immobilized Palestinian assailant in Hebron — a case that has divided opinion and triggered protests.

About 100 supporters of Sergeant Elor Azaria, 20, shouted and waved flags outside a military court as a three-judge panel prepared to decide whether he is guilty of manslaughter over the death, which was captured on video by a human rights activist.

The March 24, 2016 shooting, in the Hebron area of the West Bank, was captured on video.

The footage, aired by some local media, drew international attention to the March 24, 2016 shooting, which came amid a wave of Palestinian stabbings. The Palestinian victim had attempted to stab an Israeli solider.

Azaria, who was 19 at the time, says he acted to prevent further danger but was charged with manslaughter and put on trial in a military court.

Many citizens, right-wing politicians and some celebrities have rallied behind Azaria, saying he is being made a scapegoat and should be let off lightly.

They say his actions were justified by the barrage of Palestinian violence and the general atmosphere of alarm in Hebron, a city where hundreds of Israeli settlers, under heavy army protection, live among some 200,000 Palestinians.

The father of Elor Azaria kisses his head during an earlier hearing. AMIR COHEN / Reuters

Other citizens, and many senior military figures, believe the shooting cannot be justified and that Azaria, who made far-right, anti-Palestinian postings on Facebook before being conscripted, acted in cold blood and outside military procedures.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot appeared to weigh in on the case Tuesday in a speech, saying soldiers should not be seen as children.

"An 18-year-old man serving in the army is not everyone's child," Eisenkot said, according to the Times of Israel. "He is a fighter, a soldier, who must dedicate his life to carry out the tasks we give him. We cannot be confused about this."

Polls suggest the Israeli public backs the soldier. In one survey, nearly half of Israeli Jews agreed that any Palestinian who carries out an attack should be killed on the spot.

The manslaughter charge can carry a jail term of up to 20 years, although observers say a sentence of four to five years is more likely if Azaria is found guilty.

Ahead of the verdict, family members and supporters have declared that the trial cannot have been fair because of the public outcry and debate the case has provoked.

Supporters of Elor Azaria marched outside the military court, shouting and cheering

"The entire process was polluted even before it began," Naftali Bennett, a far-right party leader in PM Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, said Tuesday. "I hope he is acquitted and if he is not acquitted, I believe he should get an immediate pardon so that he does not go to jail."

Azaria's extended family and his lawyers gathered in a tent outside the courtroom ahead of the verdict. The relatives hugged each other as they waited. A military police official asked the family to show restraint during the reading of the verdict.

As the lead judge began reading her verdict, Azaria appeared upbeat and confident and smiling, but as she continued his facial expression became more serious and he appeared nervous and downtrodden.