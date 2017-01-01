Play Facebook

ISTANBUL — A terrorist was on the run Sunday after opening fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

The suspect killed a policeman and a civilian outside the venue before entering and firing on revelers inside, reportedly while dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

"Efforts to find the terrorist are continuing," Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters. "God willing he will be caught in a short period of time. This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery."

Fifteen of the dead were foreigners, according to Health Minister Recep Akdag, and four of the 65 wounded were in a critical condition. An Arab Israeli woman was among the dead, Israel's foreign ministry said, and her friends were wounded.

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from the deadly Reina nightclub attack. Reuters

The U.S. Consulate in Istanbul warned Americans in the city to "shelter in place" as the manhunt continued.

"Security operations still in progress. U.S. Citizens should shelter in place, limit movements and contact family and friends if you are fine," it said an emergency message.

Police on Sunday guarded the scene the attack —the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district, close to the Bosphorus strait.

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker was armed with a long-barreled weapon and "rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," according to the Andalou press agency.

News channel NTV said the assailant was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, but that report could not immediately be confirmed by NBC News.

Some of the survivors jumped into the icy water to escape the attack and were rescued by maritime police.

Sinem Uyanik was in the club with her husband, who was wounded in the attack."Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she told The Associated Press outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."

National Security Council spokesman Ned Price reaffirmed U.S. support for Turkey, a NATO ally.

"That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers," he said in a statement.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, Anadolu reported.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by ISIS or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

The attack in Istanbul prompted the New York Police Department to deploy some counter-terrorism teams and patrols to nightspots, police officials said although they cautioned there were no specific or credible threats to the city.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "vehemently" condemned the attack in a statement.

"Turkey continues its combat against terror and is absolutely determined to do whatever is necessary in the region to ensure its citizens safety and peace," he said.