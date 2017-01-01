Play Facebook

ISTANBUL — A terrorist was on the run Sunday after opening fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

The suspect killed a policeman and a civilian outside the venue before entering and firing on revelers inside, reportedly while dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

"Efforts to find the terrorist are continuing," Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters. "God willing he will be caught in a short period of time. This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery."

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from the deadly Reina nightclub attack. Reuters

Fifteen of the dead were foreigners, according to Health Minister Recep Akdag, and four of the 65 wounded were in a critical condition.

Israel's foreign ministry said an Israeli was wounded and another was still missing.

Police on Sunday guarded the scene the attack —the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district, close to the Bosphorus strait.

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker was armed with a long-barreled weapon and "rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun," according to the Andalou press agency.

News channel NTV said the assailant was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, but that report could not immediately be confirmed by NBC News.

Some of the survivors jumped into the icy water to escape the attack and were rescued by maritime police.