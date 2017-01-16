Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect Captured by Police

Play Facebook

The suspected gunman has been captured in the New Year's Day massacre at an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 dead and 69 wounded, according to a police source and local Turkish media.

The attacker has been apprehended and taken to Haseki hospital in Istanbul, a police source told NBC News.

The suspect was arrested during a police operation, security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media told Anadolu news agency.

The private Dogan news agency and other media said the suspect was caught in Istanbul's district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

A video capture shows the gunman entering the Reina nightclub in Istanbul early on Jan. 1, 2017. DHA via DEPO PHOTOS/EPA

The suspect had escaped following the deadly shooting at Reina nightclub, one of the city's most exclusive, after opening fire in a crowd gathered to celebrate the new year. The man allegedly killed a police officer and civilian outside the club before firing on revelers around 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve (5:30 p.m. ET Saturday).

Twenty-eight of the victims were foreigners, Turkish Health Ministry officials said after the attack. Canadian, Iraqi, Saudi, Indian, Lebanese, Tunisian, Kuwaiti and Syrian citizens were among the dead.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the shooting, identifying the attacker as "a heroic soldier of the caliphate." The terrorist group said the attack was carried out in response to a call from ISIS' leader, but it did not say whether it had directed or simply inspired the assailant.

Earlier this month, Turkish authorities said they had identified the main suspect in the shooting, but were not revealing his identity as he remained at large.

"The identity of the person carrying out the attack in Ortakoy has been determined," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency on Jan. 4. Turkish authorities did not make the suspect's identity public.