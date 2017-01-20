Feedback
Italy Avalanche: Eight People Found Alive Inside Buried Hotel

by Claudio Lavanga and Mark Hanrahan

Many Dead or Missing After Avalanche Buries Italian Hotel 1:31

ROME — Rescuers located eight people alive Friday inside a Italian hotel that was buried under an avalanche, officials said.

The survivors included two girls.

Helicopters carrying equipment and medical personnel were called in to attempt to remove the survivors from the rubble and as much as 16 feet of snow. They had been trapped for more than 40 hours.

"We always hoped to find someone alive," Titti Postiglione, of Italy's civil protection agency, told reporters. "The fact we found people alive after so many hours give us even more hope."

Image: A rescuer stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy
A rescuer stands in front of the buried Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, on Thursday. Reuters

Earlier, fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters that authorities were "talking to them."

Up to 30 people, including an unspecified number of children, were reported missing after an avalanche buried the four-star Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola on Wednesday.

The avalanche occurred after a series of magnitude 5.2 and higher earthquakes struck the region earlier in the day.

Two people who were outside of the building when the avalanche struck were rescued Thursday. Rescuers have also found two bodies.

Image: Avalanche in Italy leaves up to 30 feared dead
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano on Thursday. Vigili Del Fuoco / Zuma Press

Only sections of the hotel's spa and swimming area remained intact after the avalanche, according to Walter Milan, a member of the Alpine Rescue service.

The government is meeting on Friday and is expected to declare a state of emergency.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara amid accusations that the emergency response was slow.

The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early on Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche.

Claudio Lavanga
Mark Hanrahan
Contributors Associated Press and Reuters
