ROME — Rescuers located eight people alive inside an Italian hotel that was buried under an avalanche and were working to free them Friday, officials said.

The survivors included two girls.

Helicopters carrying equipment and medical personnel were called in to attempt to remove the survivors from as much as 16 feet of snow. They had been trapped at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola for more than 40 hours.

"We always hoped to find someone alive," Titti Postiglione, of Italy's civil protection agency, told reporters. "The fact we found people alive after so many hours give us even more hope."

A rescuer stands in front of the buried Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, on Thursday. Reuters

The survivors were found in the hotel's kitchen — an area which was not crushed by the massive wall of snow that destroyed much of the building, Italian media reported.

Earlier, fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters that authorities were "talking to them."

Up to 30 people, including an unspecified number of children, were reported missing after an avalanche buried the four-star resort on Wednesday.

The avalanche occurred after a series of magnitude 5.2 and higher earthquakes struck the region earlier in the day. It was not clear that the earthquakes triggered the avalanche.

Two people who were outside of the building when the avalanche struck were rescued Thursday. Rescuers have also found two bodies.

An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano on Thursday. Vigili Del Fuoco / Zuma Press

Only sections of the hotel's spa and swimming area remained intact after the avalanche, according to Walter Milan, a member of the Alpine Rescue service.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara amid accusations that the emergency response was slow and that the threat of an avalanche was not taken seriously enough.

The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early on Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche.

Giampaolo Parete, one of the survivors who was found Thursday, claimed that after the avalanche struck, he called local authorities to summon help, but was initially not believed.

Italian media reported that rescue efforts were not launched for hours after the avalanche struck.