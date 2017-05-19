LONDON — A seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was dropped by Swedish prosecutors on Friday — but British police warned he still faced arrest.

Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny announced in a statement that she "has decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape" by Assange. That means he is no longer facing any charges in Sweden.

Authorities launched an investigation in 2010 after two women came forward accusing Assange of rape and sexual assault.

Ecuador's Embassy in London. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP - Getty Images

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's Embassy in London two years later to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about the sex-crime allegations. The Australian national has been there ever since, fearing eventual extradition to the U.S. and a potential trial over the leaking of secret American documents.

Melinda Taylor, a member of Assange's legal team, welcomed the "wonderful news."

"Now all eyes are on the U.S. — that's the reason for his asylum," she told NBC News. "As long as the national security prosecution continues there continues to be a risk to him."

UK states it will arrest Assange regardless & refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received an extradition request from the US. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

London's Metropolitan Police said Assange remained a wanted man on Friday.

"Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on June 29, 2012," the force said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy."

Within minutes of the announcement, the 45-year-old Assange tweeted a picture of himself.

Prosecutors dropped two cases of sexual assault against Assange last year after a time limit for questioning him expired, but until Friday they had pressed ahead with the case involving allegations of rape.

Swedish prosecutors also interviewed Assange in November and asked him to provide a DNA sample.

Assange previously promised to leave the embassy "soon" — in August 2014.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.