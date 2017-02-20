Play Facebook

Video released Monday appears to show the moment that Kim Jong Nam was attacked and killed in a Malaysian airport.

The video, first aired by a Japan's Fuji TV, was shot by security cameras inside Kuala Lumpur airport.

It shows a woman coming up behind a man, believed to be Kim, putting her arms over him and apparently pulling something across his face.

Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, is then seen talking with airport security personnel, before attending an airport medical clinic.

Kim Jong-Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, waves after an interview with South Korean media representatives in Macau on June 4, 2010. AFP / AFP/Getty Images

He was taken from the airport by ambulance after the incident on Feb. 13, but died on the way to hospital.

Malaysian police believe that he was poisoned, and South Korea has said it believes the killing was carried out by North Korean agents.

The killing has set off a diplomatic spat between Malaysia and North Korea. Pyongyang's ambassador has said it will refuse to accept the results of a Malaysian police investigation into Kim's death, accusing authorities of "colluding with outside forces" — a veiled reference to rival South Korea.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has recalled its ambassador from Pyongyang for consultations, and summoned the North Korean ambassador in the country to explain the allegations.

Here's what else we know about the case so far: