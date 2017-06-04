LONDON — A vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge and one or more attackers stabbed people at nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said, in what authorities described as terrorist incidents that injured at least 20 people.

London's Metropolitan Police said the incident on the bridge occurred at around 10:08 p.m. (5:08 p.m. ET).

NBC News' British partner ITV News reported that people in the area said a van struck multiple pedestrians.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 'I Saw a Face...Knife,' Recalls Witness to London Terror Incident 1:12 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/959685187766" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

From there police were called to a report of a stabbing at adjacent Borough Market — which features many restaurants and pubs. Armed officers responded and shots were fired, police said.

"I hear maybe six to eight gunshots and screams unlike I've ever heard before. People running — I've never ran so fast in my life," Joe Dillon, an American grad student at Kings College, told MSNBC. "I ran and I hid."

At least 20 people were taken to six hospitals across the city, with others treated at the scenes as well, health officials said.

Related: Why Most London Police Officers Don't Carry Guns

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether there were any arrests or how many culprits were involved.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the incident as a "horrific terrorist attack," adding: "This is a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night."

Gerard Vowls, 47, described witnessing people being stabbed, seeing blood, and realizing it wasn't a "joke."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 'Thought It Was a Joke,' Says Witness to London Market Stabbings 1:40 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/959687235666" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He said: "I was going, 'Everybody, run — they're terrorists! terrorists! they're killing everybody!' and they're going, 'This is for Allah,' and they're just running around."

The attacks on London Bridge and at the market come two months after a driver plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in what authorities have called a terror attack, and almost two weeks after a deadly suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Fabio Lamas was working at the Wheatsheaf Pub in Borough Market when he said he heard someone shout "knives, knives, knives" and he saw three people holding knives who appeared to be wearing body armor outside. A man moved to block the door, and people inside heard shooting outside, Lamas said.

People are lead to safety after Saturday's attack. Carl Court / Getty Images

Witnesses at another Borough Market restaurant said an attacker entered and stabbed a woman, and its manager and others threw bottles at the men and staff pushed them out outside using a bar stool.

Video posted on social media showed diners at one restaurant hiding in a cellar.

Railway worker Matt Cooper said he was going out for a coffee near Borough Market and "I saw loads of people running towards me and I heard gunfire." He said he heard about 12 shots. Police told everyone to run.

Two nearby hospitals were locked down to protect patients and staff.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there."

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The State Department encouraged Americans in the United Kingdom to contact family members. Police initially said a third incident was reported in Vauxhall, but later said it was an unrelated stabbing.

BBC reporter Holly Jones was on London Bridge at the time of the incident and said the van was driven by a man who appeared traveling around 50 miles per hour.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind," Jones said, the BBC reported. Jones confirmed the account in an interview with MSNBC.

Video on social media showed people being evacuated from the area. Witness Peter Joshuas told NBC News he was just exiting the bridge when he heard screams and people shouting and running in confusion.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Cell Phone Video Captures Reported Gunfire at London Market 0:43 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/959668291829" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Faith Buscemi, a security officer near London Bridge said, "I saw people running, screaming — somebody was injured. I see people with blood. It was the worst 30 minutes of my life, honestly."

NBC News producer Mo Abbas was at a restaurant near the south entrance to London Bridge, when the incident happened. He said a panicked store manager told diners to abandon their meals and shelter in the back of the restaurant while police conducted a search of the area.

After about 10 minutes, Abbas said diners were escorted single-file out of the restaurant and led away from the area by armed police in body armor.

Saphora Smith, Chloe Hubbard, Fiona Day, Jason Cumming and Mo Abbas reported from London. Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.