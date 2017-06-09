French President Emmanuel Macron is hitting back at President Donald Trump over the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord with a new website that encourages scientists and researchers to move to France.

The website, Make Our Planet Great Again, parodies Trump's campaign slogan and calls on "all responsible citizens" to take their fight against climate change to France.

"The planet needs your innovative skills," Macron says in an introduction to the site, echoing appeals he has made in other recent remarks. "So, are you IN to change (literally!) our daily lives and make our planet great again?"

The site also urges entrepreneurs, NGO workers and students from around the world to emigrate to France to work on their climate projects. It lists open positions in the country, as well as rules for eligibility and available research grants.

Macron, who has said France remains committed to the Paris agreement, has criticized Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the accord. His cheeky spin on Trump's famous slogan, "Make America Great Again," cropped up on his Twitter feed and in a recent speech.

The Paris accord, which was brokered in 2015 and took effect in November 2016, is meant to curb emissions that cause climate change. Trump's decision to pull out of the landmark global pact between 195 countries was a blow to environmentalists, business leaders and international leaders, many of whom have urged him to reconsider.