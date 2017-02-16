Play Facebook

Malaysian police have arrested a second woman believed to be involved in the death of a man suspected to be the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, police said on Thursday.

Royal Malaysia Police said in a statement that the second woman arrested in connection with the Monday airport incident is the bearer of an Indonesian passport.

Police identified the woman as Siti Aishah, 25, of Serang. Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a woman carrying a Vietnamese passport, 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysian police did not identify the victim as Kim Jong Nam, but intelligence agencies in South Korea believe the North Korean dictator's half-brother was killed on Monday at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Police said both women were identified from CCTV footage at the airport. The second woman taken into custody was arrested at 2 a.m. Thursday local time (1 p.m. Wednesday ET) and was alone at the time of the arrest, police said.

An immigration officer escorts Kim Jong-Nam, son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, getting off a bus to board an ANA905 (All Nippon Airways) airplane at Narita airport near Tokyo on May 4, 2001 . Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP - Getty Images

The man who died at the airport on Monday was carrying documents identifying him as 46-year-old Kim Chol, according to Malaysian police.

However, lawmakers from South Korea, have said that their intelligence agencies believe this was a false alias and that the man was in fact the half-brother of North Korea's dictator.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Kim Jong Nam has been under a "kill order" since his half-brother took power in 2011, according to opposition politician Kim Byung Kee.

NIS officials believe two women approached Kim and poisoned him as he was waiting in line for a flight to Macau, according to the lawmaker, although he added they were waiting for the autopsy report.

The man who is thought to be Kim Jong Un's half-brother fell ill and died en route to the hospital.