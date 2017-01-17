An 18-year-old Denver woman was among five people killed when a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in a popular Mexican resort, her brother said Monday.

Roberto Martinez told NBC News that his sister, Alejandra Villanueva, was killed in the attack at the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen at around 2:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) on Monday.

The gunman allegedly opened fire after being denied entrance to the BPM electronic music festival taking place inside.

Alejandra Villanueva, 18, was killed when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Mexico, her brother, Roberto Martinez, said. Roberto Martinez

Martinez said his sister was an art-lover and described her as "magnificent" during an interview with NBC station KUSA.

He said she planned the trip to Mexico with a friend after they went on another vacation to Hawaii.

"It seemed like that went well so they decided to plan this one too," he told KUSA. "But apparently this one [didn't go] that well — it cost her her life."

"It's causing us a lot of pain," he said while holding back tears.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico confirmed on Twitter that "an American citizen has been killed."

ACTUALIZACIÓN: Autoridades mexicanas han confirmado la muerte de un ciudadano estadounidense. — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) January 17, 2017

Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said Monday that four male victims died from gunshot wounds and one woman appeared to have been killed in an ensuing stampede as club-goers fled the shooting.

Four Americans were also injured, Pech said. Among them were Ignacio Valencia from Texas and Michael Angel Palenque from New York.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Cellphone Video Captures Panic at Music Festival Shooting 0:47 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/855748163545" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

NBC affiliate KHQ reported that a Washington woman was among 15 people who were wounded but survived the shooting.

The victims also included two Canadians, one Italian and one Colombian, according to Mexican officials

On Monday, the event's organizers said three of those killed were of a part of BPM's security team.

"We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation," according to a statement posted on The BPM Festival's Facebook page.