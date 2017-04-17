CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived Monday morning at a South Korean military post for a visit to the treacherous Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea.

Pence, whose father was a decorated soldier in the Korean War, was scheduled to join a motorcade to the DMZ with Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea.

Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday to begin a 10-day trip to Asia amid turmoil over North Korea's military threats — including a failed missile launch that Pence called a "provocation."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Vice President Mike Pence Visits DMZ 3:53 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/922498627950" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world," Pence said during an Easter dinner at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan.

The vice president also said he had spoken to President Donald Trump twice on Sunday.

Pence was joined by his wife and two adult daughters and began his visit by laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery.

Wearing white gloves, Pence and his wife picked up three scoops of incense and dropped them into an urn in front of the wreath.

Trump has suggested that the United States will take a tougher stance against North Korea, and Washington has deployed a Navy aircraft carrier and other vessels into waters off the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Seoul National Cemetery. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Despite North Korea's provocations, U.S. officials have said the United States doesn't intend to use military force in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch.

After a two-month policy review, officials settled on a policy of "maximum pressure and engagement," U.S. officials said Friday. The administration's immediate emphasis, the officials said, will be on increasing pressure on Pyongyang with the help of China.

Pence's first trip to South Korea carries personal meaning. His late father, Edward, served in the Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star on April 15, 1953. Pence displays his father's Bronze Star and a photograph of his father receiving the honor in his office.

Pence said it was "humbling for me to be here."

"My father served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army. On the way here, we saw some of the terrain my father fought in," he said. "We're grateful every day. It's a great honor to be here.