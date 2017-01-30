Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday night, police said.

More than one suspect had been arrested, the city's police department said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. ET.

Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir. — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident, Reuters reported.

The situation was contained by 10:40 p.m. ET and people inside the mosque had been evacuated, police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his condolences late Sunday. "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, echoed Trudeau's comments. "Canadians will stand united, with you & against such hatred," she said in a tweet.

My heart breaks for the victims and their loved ones at the Québec City mosque. Canadians will stand united, with you & against such hatred. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 30, 2017

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec City police did not say whether they believed the shooting was motivated by anti-Islamic sentiments, but New York City police said the department was monitoring the situation and was beefing up security at mosques and other religious worship locations throughout the city.

