Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday night, police said.

More than one suspect had been arrested, the city's police department said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. ET.

Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir. — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident, Reuters reported.

The situation was contained by 10:40 p.m. ET and people inside the mosque had been evacuated, police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his condolences late Sunday. "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Islamic cultural centre.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.