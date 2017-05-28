For the second time in two days, North Korea was reported to have launched a military projectile Monday morning, prompting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to call a security meeting.

The device, which appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, flew for about 6 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, U.S. military officials told NBC News.

The South Korean military said the missile was launched from a site in the vicinity of Wonsan in Gangwon province, on North Korea's southeast coast of the Sea of Japan, at 5:39 a.m. Monday (4:39 p.m. ET Sunday) and flew about 280 miles.

North Korean state media claimed Sunday that the country had previously tested a "new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon" and had fixed "defects" in the system. The state news agency KCNA didn't report when that test occurred, but it said leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised it.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an undated photo released May 13 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA / via Reuters

The new reported launches come amid heightened tension in the Korean peninsula after international condemnation of several banned ballistic missile tests this year.