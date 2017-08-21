10 Sailors Missing After USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

Ten sailors were missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of the Singapore and Malacca Straits, authorities said Sunday.
Five sailors were injured in the collision between the USS John S. McCain and the merchant vessel, a 30,000-ton chemical and oil tanker, the Navy said in a statement.
A Navy spokesman told NBC News the incident was being treated as an accident.
The guided missile destroyer is named for the Arizona’s senator’s father and grandfather, both of whom were admirals.
Responding to a shouted question from a reporter about the incident on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: "That's too bad."
The collision was reported east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time (5:24 p.m. ET), the Navy said in a statement. The collision occurred when the ship was en route to a routine port visit in Singapore.
The John S. McCain suffered damage to its port side, the statement said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.