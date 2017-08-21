10 Sailors Missing After USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship

Ten sailors were missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of the Singapore and Malacca Straits, authorities said Sunday.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in the Pacific Ocean on June 14, 2017. Gavin Shields / AFP/Getty Images

Five sailors were injured in the collision between the USS John S. McCain and the merchant vessel, a 30,000-ton chemical and oil tanker, the Navy said in a statement.

A Navy spokesman told NBC News the incident was being treated as an accident.

The guided missile destroyer is named for the Arizona’s senator’s father and grandfather, both of whom were admirals.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

Responding to a shouted question from a reporter about the incident on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: "That's too bad."

The collision was reported east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time (5:24 p.m. ET), the Navy said in a statement. The collision occurred when the ship was en route to a routine port visit in Singapore.

The John S. McCain suffered damage to its port side, the statement said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.