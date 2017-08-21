Feedback
Navy Destroyer USS John S. McCain Collides With Merchant Ship East of Singapore

by Ed Flanagan and Tim Stelloh

A Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore, causing an unknown number of minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.

Image: US-NAVY-ACCIDENT
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in the Pacific Ocean on June 14, 2017. Gavin Shields / AFP/Getty Images

A Navy spokesman told NBC News that the collision between the USS John S. McCain and the merchant vessel was being treated as an accident.

The guided missile destroyer is named for the Arizona’s senator’s father and grandfather, both of whom were admirals.

The collision was reported east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca at 5:24 a.m. local time (4:24 p.m. ET), the Navy said in a statement. The collision occurred when the ship was en route to a routine port visit in Singapore.

The John S. McCain suffered damage to her port side, the statement said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.

