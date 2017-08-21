A Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore, causing an unknown number of minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen in the Pacific Ocean on June 14, 2017. Gavin Shields / AFP/Getty Images

A Navy spokesman told NBC News that the collision between the USS John S. McCain and the merchant vessel was being treated as an accident.

The guided missile destroyer is named for the Arizona’s senator’s father and grandfather, both of whom were admirals.

Cindy & I are keeping America's sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight - appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

The collision was reported east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca at 5:24 a.m. local time (4:24 p.m. ET), the Navy said in a statement. The collision occurred when the ship was en route to a routine port visit in Singapore.

The John S. McCain suffered damage to her port side, the statement said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.