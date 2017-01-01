Hello, 2017! Cities Around the World Ring in Start of New Year

Play Facebook

Revelers rang in 2017 across Asia and parts of the Middle East and Europe with dazzling fireworks displays at midnight, draping skylines from Sydney to Singapore and Bangkok to Berlin with sparkling bursts of color.

Dubai did not disappoint, with more than 650,000 people estimated to have watched the fireworks shoot from the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in a massive 10-minute production fit for a prince.

In Berlin, thousands of Germans gathered near the iconic Brandenburg Gate, amid heightened security following a truck attack on a Christmas market that left 12 people dead more than a week ago.

"We are stronger when we are united. Our country is stronger," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her annual New Year's address, in which she called terrorism the year's most difficult test but reaffirmed her commitment to country's refugee policy.

Sydney used its New Year's Eve showstopper to say farewell to 2016's fallen icons, honoring the late singer David Bowie and late actor Gene Wilder, among others, and become the first major city to bid a bittersweet adieu to a turbulent year.

The glittering festivities over Sydney's famed harbor and bridge featured Saturn and star-shaped fireworks set to "Space Oddity," the classic song by Bowie — one of the seemingly endless parade of beloved entertainers who died in 2016.

New Year's Eve Fireworks light up the sky above Sydney. MICK TSIKAS / EPA

Wilder was also honored as the bridge lit up in a rainbow of colors while a song from Wilder's famed film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" played.

"This year, sadly, we saw the loss of many music and entertainment legends around the world," fireworks show co-producer Catherine Flanagan said. "So celebrating their music as part of Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and what the future may hold."

In the U.S., more than 300,000 visitors are expected to descend on Las Vegas for an extravagant New Year's Eve celebration.

Nightclubs are pulling out all the stops with performances from DJ Calvin Harris, rappers T-Pain and Kendrick Lamar and artists Drake and Bruno Mars. The city's celebrity chefs have crafted elaborate prix fixe menus complete with caviar and champagne toasts.

An eight-minute fireworks show will kick off at the stroke of midnight, with rockets launching from the tops of half a dozen casinos.

Federal officials have ranked the celebration just below the Super Bowl and on par with the festivities in Times Square. FBI and Secret Service agents will work alongside local police departments that are putting all hands on deck for the big night.

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year countdown celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017, in Hong Kong. Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump will host hundreds of people for a ticketed event at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. As Politico first reported, tickets sold for more than $500 a piece and will feature the president-elect at its center.

The year didn't end in celebration for everyone in Germany. Amid the heightened security, a man was arrested at the Berlin celebration after he shouted "bomb, bomb, bomb," according to the local police.

On Twitter, Berlin law enforcement called the act #Nichtlustig, which means "not funny" in German. The police added in a tweet that the detained man would #Welcome2017 with them.