North Korea Fires Four Missiles Off Eastern Coast, South Korea Says

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles off its eastern coast on Monday, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The missiles were fired at about 7:36 a.m. Monday (5:36 p.m. Sunday ET) and traveled about 620 miles, the official said. They landed in the East Sea, also called the Sea of Japan, the official said.

South Korea's acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, called for an immediate meeting of the National Security Council's standing committee, a spokesman said.

Pyongyang on Friday threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to the two-month Foal Eagle exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.

Last month, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, a move that South Korea's military described as a "show of force" to the Trump administration.

Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean ruling party's official newspaper, said in a commentary that "new types of strategic weapons will soar" if Seoul and Washington continue their annual drills, which the North claims are preparation for war against it, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The South Korean official called the latest launch a clear violation of U.N. Security Council arms resolutions and added that it was in response "to the tough stance" of the Trump administration.